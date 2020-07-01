August 20, 1938 - June 26, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ronald E. Cook, age 81, of Beloit died Friday June 26, 2020 in his home. He was born August 20, 1938 to Donald and Bernice Cook in Ft. Dodge, IA. Ron spent his youth with his twin brother Don playing sports at the YMCA. He played basketball throughout high school, college and into his forties, traveling the country to play. He graduated from Ft. Dodge High School in 1956, and from Ft. Dodge Junior College in 1958 with an Associate in Arts. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. He then worked for Hormel for 39 years between the Ft. Dodge, IA plant and the Beloit, WI plant. After his playing days were over, he coached basketball in Ft. Dodge and then at Beloit Turner, Parkview, Beloit Memorial and Beloit College into his seventies. He spent his retirement obsessing over the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Iowa Hawkeyes. He and his wife traveled the country trying to visit every MLB park.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Trudy and his four children: Troy (Sherri) Habben, Timothy (Kate) Habben, Rochelle (Eric) Dreksler, Thomas (Elizabeth) Cook; his ten grandchildren: Jayne, Melanie, Madelyn, Sydney, Kallan, Kailin, Rhett, Konnor, Gwendolyn, and Kari and his sister Annji (Mike) Madsen. He also leaves behind a beloved sister-in-law Mary Cook, and a nephew and niece Chris Cook and Kelly (Cook) Lentsch, and his friends, Don & Alice Beck. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Cook and his mother and step-father Bernice and Merle Strohschoen, and his twin brother Donald Cook.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice,
Victoria Woock & Dr. Rudisill for the compassion,
comfort and hugs throughout our time of need.
Ron's Funeral Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday July 11, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share memory or a condolence with the Cook family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
