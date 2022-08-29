Ronald Dean Smith

August 16, 2022

West Bend, WI - Ronald Dean Smith, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in West Bend with his family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1942 in Peoria, IL to Ronald and Bess T.O. (nee Surber) Smith. Ronald worked at Fairbanks Morse from October of 1967 to March of 2008 as a Diesel Engine Tester. He enjoyed being a member of the Beloit Rifle Club and the NRA. Ron also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you