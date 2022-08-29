West Bend, WI - Ronald Dean Smith, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in West Bend with his family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1942 in Peoria, IL to Ronald and Bess T.O. (nee Surber) Smith. Ronald worked at Fairbanks Morse from October of 1967 to March of 2008 as a Diesel Engine Tester. He enjoyed being a member of the Beloit Rifle Club and the NRA. Ron also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Ruth (nee Wilson); his son Michael David Smith of Beloit, WI; grandchildren/great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ethan, Jakob, Hendrick), Mallory (Trinity, Milo), Mickael (Oliver), Jazmine; his daughter Ruth Ann (Terry) Amoth of West Bend, WI and grandson Nolan; siblings, Zoretta Hernandez of Las Vegas, NV, Deanea Soukup of Lakeland, FL., Renee (Kim) Smith-Robb of Las Vegas, NV, Theresa Lindquester of Beloit, WI, Carolyn Smith of Beloit, WI and Doug Smith of Beloit, WI. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Per Ronald's request, private services will be held.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their excellent care this past year. Ron will Rest In Peace at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.