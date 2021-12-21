Ronald "Clem" Colborn

Janesville, WI - Ronald Lawrence "Clem" Colborn passed away at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, WI on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the age of 79.
He was born in Oskaloosa, IL on May 15, 1942. Ron attended school in Beloit, WI and was a lifelong member of Iron Workers Local 383. He married Charlotte Jean Oldenburg on January 20, 1962 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on November 23, 2000.
He loved his family, his Harley, his many friends and being outdoors.
Ron is survived by his three children, Tammy Lou Gorsuch, Ronnie (Jamie) Colborn Jr. and Corey (Tonya) Colborn; grandchildren, Breanna (Jake) Gunning, Garrett (Ashley) Alexander, Ricky and Jake Thorson and great grandchildren. Also, his sisters, Karen Davis, Marilyn (Glenn) Sieren, Peggy (Bill) Leutenegger and Cindy Crandall; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Colborn and Helen Davis; brother, Richard; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
A Private Graveside Service was held for Ron at the Floral Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in his name may be given to Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI.