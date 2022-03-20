Ronald Anderson

Beloit, WI - Ronald Douglas Anderson of Beloit, WI, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the age of 92.
Ron met his wife of 68 years, Joyce, in Chicago and got married in 1954 and had four beloved children. After his retirement, Ron and Joyce took their first of two trips to Turkey and found joy in travel. They also enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean and Germany amongst other locations.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Blanche Anderson and sister, Darlene Rath.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; four children, Douglas Anderson, Danny Anderson, Robin (Dan) Stauffacher and Randi Bull all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Derek Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Kendall Christidis, Teddy Anderson, Kelsey Stauffacher, Jeremy Bull, Elizabeth Anderson, Clinton Anderson, Andrew Bull and Spencer Anderson; and 11 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ron's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital who treated Ron and his family with great care, and would like to thank Austin for being the best neighbor and friend to Ron and Joyce.
A Funeral Service for Ronald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Entombment will be held in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be given to Central Christian Church.