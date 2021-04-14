August 12, 1946 - April 10, 2020King, WI - Ronald Alan Fulton, age 73, died in Spring 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, WI of complications due to Agent Orange exposure.
A lifelong resident of Beloit, Ron attended Beloit public schools and after graduation was drafted into the Army to serve in Vietnam. Upon returning home he received an associate degree in Electronics from Rock County Technical College. Ron worked in the Beloit, Rockton, and Rockford areas with most of his employment with Parker Hannifin where he enjoyed assembling their innovative products.
Ron was a lifelong learner and appreciated good conversations and educational programs about almost anything, especially history or science. Armed with a fantastic memory and incalculable curiosity, he loved travel and hearing about other's travels. He fell in love with Mt. Rainier and always carried a photo reminder in his wallet of his travels there. In a quote from his high school yearbook, a classmate predicted a fine career for Ron as a combination CIA operative and missionary.
Ron held a special place in the family as the first sibling born after his sister Joyce died suddenly of meningitis in 1946 at age 11. Ron will be remembered for giving rides to his nieces and nephews in his 'Knight Rider' sports car, a Datsun 280 ZX with T Top, sharing meals and building friendships at the Beloit Family Restaurant, and for helping organize the Veterans Mud Run at Big Hill Park.
Ron lived his last 3 years at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King surrounded by veterans and caring staff. Even while his body was failing him, he will be remembered for always being ready and willing to engage in conversation with staff and volunteers about their families and adventures.
Ron, a beloved son, brother, and uncle is survived by brother, Ken Fulton (Sharon) of CO; sister, Phylis Coates of Washington State; sister, Nancy Polk (John) of Menomonee Falls, WI and sister-in-law, Donna Fulton (Gerald) of Madison, WI.
Ron is also survived by and fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and their families: Don Fulton (Deanna) of Cobb, WI; Janet Fulton of Madison, WI; Lynette Fulton of CO, Eve Chauvel of CA and Greg (Catalina) Uhler of CA; Jennifer (Sam) Newberg of MN and Benjamin Polk of Menominee Falls, WI.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Donovan Fulton; Joyce Fulton (sister), Gerald Fulton (brother), Jayne Casey (spouse of Janet Fulton, niece) and Thomas Chauvel (spouse of Eve Chauvel, niece) and David Fulton, nephew.
A private family gathering to celebrate Ron's life will occur when it is safe for family from around the country to travel.