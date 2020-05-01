December 15, 1931 - April 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Roger Frederick Willing, 88, of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. He was born December 15, 1931 in Janesville to Frederick and Selma (Hain) Willing. Roger and Darlene (Legler) were married on August 25, 1956 in Dodgeville, WI .
Roger worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for 34 years. He was an avid coin collector and owned and operated South Beloit Coin and Stamp shop. Roger also farmed for various farms.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Beloit; 2 daughters, Ruth Podest of Beloit and Debora (Michael) Stark of Midland, MI; 3 grandchildren: Amy (Corey Diamond) Tracy and Brian (Ashley) Tracy, all of Beloit and Noah Stark of Midland, MI.; 5 great grandchildren: Daniel and Nathaniel Beilharz, Brooklyn, Ava and Zain Tracy; 1 sister, Virginia Larson of Evansville; cousin, Don Rich, Maryland and good friends, John Jacobson and Chris Podest; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sons, David and Paul Willing; son-in-law, Rodney Tracy and sister, Dorothy Bladorn.
At Roger's request, there will be a private family service. A memorial fund is being established. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.
