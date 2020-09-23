March 14, 1947 - September 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Roger Edwin Foss, 73, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Beloit. Roger was born on March 14, 1947 in Beloit, the son of Edwin Harold and Alice Marie (Barker) Foss. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1965 and enlisted into the United States Army. Roger married the former Sandra Lynn Chambers on June 24, 1968. After being discharged from the Army, Roger returned to the Stateline Area and worked for a short time at Ingersoll Manufacturing in Rockford, Illinois. He also worked for several years at Rockford Sign and Sign Design in Rockford before opening Foss Sign Company in Beloit in 1987. Roger enjoyed watching stock car racing, building model cars, and spending every minute he could attending his grandchildren's various events.
Roger is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Tracey) Foss of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Daniel (Trina) Foss of Beloit; grandchildren, Dani Schober, Hailey Foss, Amber Petitt, Landrey Foss, and Dustin Foss; great-grandchildren, Korbyn, Zander, and Cylas; brother, Bruce Foss of Sullivan, Wisconsin; and special friends, Jeff and Fred Spradling of Belvidere, Illinois; along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and former wife, Sandra.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.