December 13, 1936 - February 27, 2023 Beloit, WI - Roger E. Goodwick, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 13, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Russell and Viola (Rotschka) Goodwick. Roger was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Mary Tomasik on July 20, 1957 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. Roger was formerly employed as a master carpenter and was a hard worker with a great work ethic throughout his career. He was an avid sportsman, golf and bowling being his personal favorites. Roger was very proud of the fact that he bowled a 300 and shot a hole in one. He enjoyed taking his children hunting, fishing, and on vacations. Roger was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Roger and his dry sense of humor will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Goodwick; children, Christopher (Debra) Goodwick, Carey Goodwick, Craig (Laurie) Goodwick, and Curt (Wendy) Goodwick; grandchildren, Chad, Candice, Carissa, Zach (Amanda), Garrett, Nigel (Amy), Cayla, Carley, and Palmer; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Corey; brother, James; and sister, Virginia.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.