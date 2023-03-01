Roger E. Goodwick

December 13, 1936 - February 27, 2023 Beloit, WI - Roger E. Goodwick, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 13, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Russell and Viola (Rotschka) Goodwick. Roger was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Mary Tomasik on July 20, 1957 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.

