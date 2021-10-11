Beloit, WI - Roger D. Church, 81, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 in Green Knolls at Beloit.
He was born on February 23, 1940 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Howard and Ragnhild (Haugrud) Church. Roger was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and attended UW Whitewater. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1963 until 1965.
Roger was owner/operator of Roger Church Decorating. He was an officer/secretary for the Beloit Brewers Board of Directors, one of the original organizers of the Beloit Brewers (Snappers), and played on the Church Dart Ball League. Roger also played Fast Pitch Softball for many teams in the Stateline area as a pitcher and his team even beat "The King and His Court" softball team. He was a volunteer for Hands of Faith.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy (Jim) Mowers; sister-in-law, Kathy Church; niece, Lynn Church; nephews, David Church, Jason (Stephanie) Mowers, and Christopher (Jeannette) Mowers; great nieces and nephews, Mallory (Charles), Nicholas (Cara), Connor, Jayce, Nolan, and Jonah; great-great nephews, Grayson and Bentlee.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Paul Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Green Knolls for the care and compassion given to Roger over the years.
A Memorial Service for Roger will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.