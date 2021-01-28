September 8, 1935 - January 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - Roger Combe Larkin, 85, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Roger was born on September 8, 1935 in Beloit, the son of Charles Clarke and Iva Ruth Capman. He graduated from Beloit High School and a couple years later enlisted into the United States Air Force on October 26, 1956 and was honorably discharged on October 25, 1960.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Eastlawn Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Maxted of Beloit Regional Hospice officiating followed by military honors by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2306. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.