May 11, 1940 - December 12, 2020
Beloit, WI - Roger C. Baker, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away and went to Heaven on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 11, 1940 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Roy C. and Doris (Miller) Baker. Roger married Patricia Jaeger on December 28, 1957 in La Crosse, WI. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy from 1957 until 1961.
After his discharge from the Navy, Roger became a machinist. He worked in several shops until he retired in 2005. Roger was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs, and his Wisconsin basketball and football teams. Golf was his big love. He played as often as possible, sometimes in inclement weather. Roger was a quiet man but had a quirky sense of humor. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Joni (Ron) Tearney, Kari (Eric) Kurland, and Douglas (Shelley) Baker; grandchildren, Traci (Steve Malmstrom) Kolden, Kristina (Neil) Fischer, Matthew (Chasity) Kolden, Seth Tearney, Ian Baker, Andy Kurland, Tyler Randolph, and Stephanie Randolph; great grandchildren, Evan, Owen, and Lucy Kolden and Kyli and Caiden Malmstrom, and Bryce Fischer; sister, Claudette Roden; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and in-laws; daughter, Linda Kolden; and sister, Alayne Collins.
A Memorial Service for Roger will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Lucy Wynard officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
