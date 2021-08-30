August 25, 1941 - July 23, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Roger Allan Knutson, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Rock Haven in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Roger was born on August 25, 1941 in Blair, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence Helmer and Clara Mathilda (Christianson) Knutson.
Roger was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enlisted on June 29, 1959 and served on the first supercarrier, The U.S.S. Forrestal. Shortly after being honorably discharged from the Navy on July 20, 1962, Roger returned to Beloit. He was standing outside of Waverly Beach when a young lady, Judy Ann Johnson, asked him to dance. Fifteen months later they were married.
Roger retired from General Motors at age 49. He enjoyed movies, Sudoku puzzles, road trips, playing cards, and watching sports. Roger was the number one fan for all of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids for their sports and activities. He especially loved to socialize, heckle, and laugh.
Roger is survived by his wife, Judy Knutson of Beloit, Wisconsin; children, Larry (Karen) Knutson of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Lonnette "Loni" (Jeff) Sheldon of Drummond, Wisconsin, and Lisa (Phillip) Quade of Janesville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jessica Klingaman of Janesville, Wisconsin, Brittany Sheldon of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kayla (Max) Becker of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Jeff (Briana) Sheldon Jr of Janesville, Wisconsin, Korey Quade of Janesville, Wisconsin, Jack Knutson Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Peyton Knutson of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Riley of Janesville, Wisconsin, Morgan Dorsey of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Dakota Klingaman of Janesville, Wisconsin, Bella Sheldon, Nikola Quade of Janesville, Wisconsin, Charlotte Sheldon of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Mia Sheldon of Janesville, Wisconsin; great-great-grandchildren, Karsyn Riley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Kordell Hill of Janesville, Wisconsin; siblings, Florence (Lester) Otterson of Blair, Wisconsin, Leo (Faith) Knutson of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Nancy (Ron) Wolf of Beloit, Wisconsin. Judy would like thank Roger's niece, Kay Kirby for all of her kindness and special care over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Larry Knutson, Grace Swetland, Fern Olson, Shirley Hagen, and Violet Oest.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com