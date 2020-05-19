March 20, 2020 - May 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Rocky Thomas David Brunson of Beloit, WI passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 peacefully at home. Born on March 10, 2020, the son of Collin Brunson and Whitney Wals.
Survivors include his parents Collin Brunson and Whitney Wals; loving sister Callie Brunson; grandparents Steve Brunson, Tammy Brunson, Shannon Guell, Theresa Wals and William Wals; great grandmothers Sharon Brunson and Virginia Weidig; great grandfather Larry Weidig and aunts and uncles Jake (Kristina) Swanson, Jessie Swanson, Olivia Brunson, Brandon Wals, Paul Wals, Charlie Wals, Kimmy Wals, Ellie Giebel and Jasmine Kimmons. Preceded in death by his grandfathers Richard Brunson and Frank Bridges.
Private family services to be held. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
