Rochelle L. (Cook) Dreksler

Pingree Grove,, IL - Rochelle Dreksler age 45 of Pingree Grove, IL died Saturday November 20, 2021 in her home. Rochelle LeJean Cook was born January, 23rd 1976 at Trinity Regional Hospital, Fort Dodge, Iowa to Ronald and Trudy (Shipman) Cook. She lived in Fort Dodge until she was six when her father transferred to Beloit, Wisconsin. Rochelle graduated in 1994 from Beloit Turner High School. She married Eric Dreksler on July 11th, 2009 and they resided in Pingree Grove, IL. Rochelle was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and drove a semi across 48 states and Canada for 15 years. She attended Blackhawk Technical College, graduated from Elgin Community College with an AS in Graphic Design, and became a homemaker after her daughter, Gwendolyn was born. Rochelle enjoyed playing video games and cards with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Eric Dreksler; her daughter, Gwendolyn Dreksler; her mother Trudy Cook; her brothers, Troy (Sherri) Habben, Tim (Kate) Habben and Thomas Cook; and ten nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, her in-laws and her grandparents. She also leaves behind many beloved friends.
Rochelle's Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.