Robinetta Frances (Toti) "Robin" Byrne

September 7, 1938 - January 2, 2021
Casa GRande, AZ - Robin Byrne, 82, of Casa Grande, AZ, formerly of Beloit, WI and Roscoe, IL, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born in Rockford, IL on September 7, 1938, the daughter of James and Pauline Toti. She was a graduate of South Beloit High School. Robin married John P. Byrne on April 26, 1958.
She was employed first by the Wisconsin Power and Light and later by Wisconsin Bell. She retired in 1994.
Robin loved spending time quilting, and she was a master of crochet. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing an extensive variety of menu plans for her family.
Robin is survived by her husband John and her children, John (Sandy) of Texas and Kathleen of Arizona; sister Donda of Illinois; grandchildren Ryan (Kim) of Wisconsin and Sean (Erin) of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren Zachary, Brayden and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael.
Special thanks to Canyon Home Care and Hospice.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials in Robin's memory to Carpenter's Place, Rockford, IL.