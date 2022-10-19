March 28, 1959 - October 14, 2022 Lone Rock, WI - Robin Gail Sagen (Johnson), age 63, passed away peacefully in Byron, IL. on October 14th, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born March 28th, 1959, the daughter of John Kenneth Johnson and Shirley Copus Johnson. She married her high school sweetheart Hal Walter Strampe in 1975 and later found love again when she married her best friend James "Jim" Leroy Sagen in 1992. As a member of the Wisconsin AQHA, she spent time raising and showing quarter horses. She made a name for herself as a seamstress by designing and sewing custom western pleasure show clothing under her business name Innovations N Style. Her love of plants and animals was matched only by her love of fast cars and rock-and-roll.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Kenneth Johnson and Shirley Copus Johnson; her brothers, Dougie (infant) Johnson; Rodney Glenn Johnson (father of Katrena and Jamie); Earl Johnson; son-in-law Craig Woychik; and her beloved dog, Ikey. She is survived by her daughter, Nakole (Philip) A. Gould of Byron, IL; her daughter, Sarah (Patrick) L. Oakey (Woychik) of Edgerton, WI; her grandchildren; Louryn, Brandon, Logan, Emma, Londyn, Rian, Claire, Paige; her step grandchildren Collin & Greta and her soon-to-be great grandchild; her special friends, Jayne and Jeff Kinney; and many family members, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and companions (both human and animal). If you loved her, she loved you too, and if you didn't, too bad for you.
Memorial services will be held Sat. Oct. 29, at 11:00 a.m. at CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Richland Center, WI, with visitation from 9 AM - 11 AM. Burial will be held later at Button Cemetery. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robin Sagen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.