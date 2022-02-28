Robert White Hodge, Ph.D

October 3, 1939 - February 16, 2022
Vista, CA - Dr. Robert White Hodge, Professor Emeritus of History at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on February 16, 2022, following numerous strokes and finally the ravages of COVID-19. Bob was 82 years old.
Bob was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 3, 1939, to Kenneth Frank and Mary White Hodge. He graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1957, and received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Central Michigan University. He then went on to earn a Ph.D. from Michigan State University. After teaching for one year at Ithica High School in Ithica, Michigan, Bob joined the faculty at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1964, where he was the Chair of the History Department for 15 years. During his tenure at Beloit College, Bob wrote several papers that were published and, most notably, wrote the history books for two corporations, Beloit Corporation and Woodward Governor. While at Beloit College, a real joy to Bob was his 28-year history of coaching the Women's Tennis Team, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Beloit College Sports Hall of Fame.
Bob was a brilliant and compassionate man, who fostered critical thinking in his students and tennis players, all of whom adored him. Bob was a voracious reader and a life-long learner, and shared his wealth of knowledge with all who had the joy of knowing this kind man.
Bob married Donna Brown in 1962, and they had two loving sons, David Robert, born in 1965, and Christopher Kenneth, born in 1968. That marriage, unfortunately, ended, and Bob married Valerie Dooley. After approximately 15 years, Bob was single again for the next eight years, at which time he was introduced to Diane Ryan in 2000 by their good friends, Dick and Peggy Muir. Bob and Diane were then married on July 6, 2002, on the beach in Oceanside, California, and also built a home in Vista, California.
Bob taught at the University of San Diego for six years, while at a the same time, was a lecturer for Holland America Cruise Line, affording the opportunity for Bob and Diane to travel the world, which they both thoroughly enjoyed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane Ryan Hodge; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patti Hodge of East Jordan, Michigan; sons David Robert Hodge of Wisconsin and Christopher Kenneth Hodge of Michigan; stepsons Patrick (Sonia) and Paul (Debra) of California; and his beloved grandchildren, Haley Hodge of Michigan; Brontee (Cole) and Dalton of California; Megan (Jeff), Chloe, and Natalie of California; and numerous cousins.
Per his wishes, Bob's ashes will be interred next to his parents' graves at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be gratefully sent to Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Farewell, dear Bob.