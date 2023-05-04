Robert Pierce

January 25, 1968 - April 5, 2023 Robert "Bob" Pierce, 54, of Melrose, Massachusetts passed away the morning of April 5th, 2023, at the Massachusetts General Hospital due to complications with ALS. Bob had fought ALS for 12 years, surviving off of pure stubbornness and the love of his family and his care team. Bob was a truly unique individual, making an impact on the lives of everyone around him. Born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on December 25, 1968, Bob was the eldest child of Mary (Lantz) Christian and Rodger Pierce. Bob grew up with a love for camping and the outdoors. While in high school, he also discovered two new loves: guitars and physical fitness. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1987. Bob also obtained a private pilot license at Rock County Airport while in high school with the dream of becoming a professional pilot but, this was thwarted by his color blindness. Instead, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he studied mechanical and electrical engineering. Bob believed in a strong work-play balance in college: he had plenty of fun and antics with friends, but he also graduated with high honors. To jumpstart his professional career, Bob took a position at Kimberly-Clark after college. His job gave him opportunity to travel to Mexico and China, sparking a love of international travel. In 1995, Bob transferred to Alabama to work at a paper mill that Kimberly Clark had acquired. While there he met his future wife, Christine. While they met in Alabama, they soon learned that they grew up only a couple hours from each other in the Midwest. After Kimberly-Clark sold the paper mill, Bob saw an opportunity to apply for business school. From 1998 to 2000, he attended Harvard Business School graduating with high honors. Internships at Booze Allen Hamilton & Intel brought opportunities to briefly live in New York City and Portland, Oregon. But Bob was a Midwesterner at heart and could not see himself living in NYC with his beloved dog, Roxy, and gas grill. Pursuing his interest in healthcare he took a consulting job at Scient in Boston. In May 2000, he married Christine, and May 2001 brought the birth of his first daughter, Kaitlyn. That year, he took a job in Business Development at Biogen. In October 2003, his second daughter, Abigail, was born. Bob was quite protective of his girls and loved them deeply. In his free time, Bob developed his love of mountain biking, and one year came in first place in the Novice category of the Eastern Fat Tire Association Championship Series. In 2009, Bob accepted the position of Head of International Finance at Biogen (then Biogen Idec), and he and his family moved to the place he considered to be his true home: Switzerland. Bob thrived in Switzerland. He loved the mountains and lakes, and his love of biking flourished as he began to road bike more on the twisting mountain roads. He spent many weekend days on hours-long bike rides around the Alps. There were biking trips to Lake Como, bike races in Switzerland and Italy, and he participated in the four-day London to Paris (L2P) bike race with his close biking friends. In Summer 2010, Bob and his family took a two-week tour of southern France which fulfilled his dreams of getting to ride his bike up the famed Mont Ventoux, often a route of the Tour de France. That trip was a thrill of a lifetime for Bob. Shortly afterward, he traveled to Italy to get his custom-made Pinarello bike. In December 2010, Bob was diagnosed with ALS. He had hoped to stay in his beloved Switzerland, but the following summer, he and his family returned to Massachusetts for him to pursue treatment at Mass General Hospital, one of the top ALS research and treatment facilities in the world. Bob developed very close friendships with caregivers, often providing them with financial (and cocktail-making) advice. He also developed a financial literacy & investment program and acted as a consultant for friends who started their own businesses. While he had to stop working at Biogen fairly early on due to debilitating fatigue, he maintained close friendships from his time at Biogen and former Biogen coworkers often came to visit, sharing work and personal stories that would have him crying from laughter. In addition to his love of his family, Switzerland, biking and athletic pursuits Bob was known for his dry humor, epitomized by his request to have Bill Burr speak at his memorial service. Bob was preceded in death by his cousin, Nicole "Nicky" Pierce and is survived by his two daughters, Kaitlyn "Katy" and Abigail "Abby" Pierce; mother, Mary (Art LaBuy) Christian of Roscoe, IL; father, Rodger (Deb Klipstein) Pierce of Richland Center, WI; sister, Amanda (Steven) Wesley of Janesville, WI; nephew, Andrew (Kirah Rasmussen) Van Namee of Juda, WI; his aunts, uncles and cousins; Christine; his devoted care team; his custom Pinarello; and his beloved Frankenstrat guitar. A Celebration of Life event will be held in June. Donations in his memory can be made to ALS ONE, Jay S. Fishman ALS Augmentative Communication Program, Hope Loves Company, or the ALS Association.