Robert N. Rygh

December 5, 1933 - April 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Robert N. "Bob" Rygh, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.
He was born December 5, 1933 in Monroe, WI, the son of Bjarne and Hazel (Jackson) Rygh. Bob was a graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, WI. He married Sylvia Johnson on March 26, 1955 in Browntown Peace Church.
Bob was employed by Wisconsin Power & Light for 39 years. He enjoyed music, singing and playing the organ, fishing, hunting and bowling. Bob was a Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sylvia Rygh; three sons, Bobby (Phyllis) Rygh, Scott (Victoria) Rygh and Bryan (Geri) Rygh; grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna) Rygh, Samantha (Slade) Sandmire and Dylan Rygh; great grandchildren, A.J., Carter, Rylynn, Finley, Anastasia, and Natalie; and one sister, Barbara (Gordon) Barnwell.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sharon.
Funeral service for Bob will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randall Senn officiating. Burial will be in Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.