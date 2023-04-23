Robert N. Rygh

December 5, 1933 - April 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Robert N. "Bob" Rygh, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

He was born December 5, 1933 in Monroe, WI, the son of Bjarne and Hazel (Jackson) Rygh. Bob was a graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, WI. He married Sylvia Johnson on March 26, 1955 in Browntown Peace Church.

