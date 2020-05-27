June 21, 1937 - May 23, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Robert Myhre, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on June 21, 1937 in Vernon County, WI, the son of Oscar and Edna (Sidie) Myhre. Bob married Rosemary Gharrity on June 22, 1963.
Bob was employed by the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, IL, retiring in 1992. He loved NASCAR, collecting antiques, and keeping a prestigious yard. Bob enjoyed working out at the YMCA and he could talk the bark off of a tree. He was loved dearly and will be missed by his family and those he was a friend and second father to.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Myhre; daughter, Jody Myhre of Rockford IL; step daughters: Shannon (Jose) Alatorre of San Diego CA, Sally (Tony) Brizzolara of The Villages FL, Shelley (Michael) Yancey of Beloit WI, Holly (Bob) Charlier of Evansville WI; nine grandchildren: Courtney, Dacia, Autumn, Tania, Marco, Chas, Adrian, Max, and Brianna; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine Coleman and Sharon Burgess; many nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; son, Jimmy Joe; brother, Bill; and his in-laws, James and Helen Gharrity.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Individual viewing with social distancing and face masks will be required. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
