June 2, 1954 - June 5, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Robert Myers, 67, of South Beloit passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. Born June 2, 1954, in Beloit, the son of Lawrence and Barbara (Crary) Myers. Robert was a proud veteran serving in the United States Navy. He was married to his wife Cheryle for 40 years. Robert worked for Sonoco Products for 33 years and gained many friendships during his time there. Everyone loved his goofy and quirky personality. He enjoyed fishing, cooking (which he was GREAT at) and watching the news (but not the fake news). He was into technology and computers, politics and reading, and he loved music, especially The Beatles. Robert was a man of faith and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Besides watching FOX News and Newsmax, he liked watching NASCAR races and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. ROBERT JUST WANTED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT TRUMP WON!
Robert is survived by his wife, Cheryle; mother, Barbara; children, Arthur (Kelly) Beeler, Robi Ann (Jayd) Dascher, Jami (Zach) Weber and Toni (Brian) Fischer; grandchildren, Kylie, Christian, Melanie, Nadilee, Koree, Annabelle, Jayden, Vinny and baby girl Dascher on the way; great grandson, Asher; siblings, Donnie Myers and Vicki Haase; in-laws, Arthur and Beverly Champlin and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence and brothers, Larry Myers and Johnny Myers.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Rosman Funeral Home. Private burial at Floral Lawn Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at the South Beloit Businessman's Hall located at 525 Washington St in South Beloit at 2:00 p.m. following funeral. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477