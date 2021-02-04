Robert Marquis

September 30, 1946 - February 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Robert L. "Pap" Marquis, 74, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital after complications with Covid-19.
He was born September 30, 1946 in Fort Wayne, IN, the son of William C. and Betty B. (James) Marquis. Robert married Maureen P. Walton on August 9, 1975 in Newhaven, IN.
Robert was employed by Scot Forge for over 20 years, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed spending his summers at the ballpark watching his grandson and drinking coffee with his granddaughters. Robert was a Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He was also an avid bowler participating in many tournaments over the years. He was known as the "Neighborhood Mayor." If neighbors needed anything, he was the first to lend a hand.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen Marquis of Beloit, WI; brother, William (Judy) Marquis of Roscoe, IL; children, Stacey (Mark) Shaw of Fort Wayne, IN and Rob (Charmin) Marquis of Kendallville, IN; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jonathan) Acres of Beloit, WI, Brad (Alissa) McCaslin of Beloit, WI, Kevin (Sabrina) McCaslin of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Nicholas (Marissa) Napier of Algonquin, IL, Jennifer Marquis and Jessica Marquis both of Fort Wayne, IN; great grandchildren, Laney McCaslin, Ethan McCaslin, Isabella McCaslin, Laila Lee, Maxxton Frey-Lee, Alex Acres, Faithlynn Acres, Aiden Acres, Adalynn Acres, Everly Acres and Jaikob Zugai; special uncle, Jerry Johnson of Hicksville, OH; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and son, Christopher Napier.
A visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
