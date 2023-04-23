Robert M. Oreskovich

April 26, 1935 - April 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Robert M. "Bob" Oreskovich, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in his home.

He was born on April 26, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the son of Jacob and Anna (Karijolich) Oreskovich. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Levonne Herman on December 29, 1999 in Elkhorn, WI.

