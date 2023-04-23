Robert M. Oreskovich

April 26, 1935 - April 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Robert M. "Bob" Oreskovich, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in his home.
He was born on April 26, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the son of Jacob and Anna (Karijolich) Oreskovich. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Levonne Herman on December 29, 1999 in Elkhorn, WI.
Bob was formerly employed by Sheet Metal Workers Local 73 in Chicago, IL, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Bob was a member of the VFW Post #5691 Oconee, IL. He enjoyed working in his yard and was always fixing things.
Survivors include his wife, Levonne Oreskovich; children, James (Mary) Oreskovich of Carpentersville, IL, Cindy (James) Cutts of Lake Geneva; stepchildren, John (Natalie) Kroening of Harshaw, WI and Chris (Jamie) Kroening of Walworth, WI; grandchildren, Owen, Ian and Liam Oreskovich, Kristy (Skyler) Mills, Karlie, Kelsie, and Connor Kroening; great grandson, Nash Mills.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and brother, George Oreskovich.
A Memorial Mass for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.