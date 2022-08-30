Beloit, WI - Beloit - Robert Lee Thompson, age 77, passed away on August 29, 2022 while at his home.
Robert was born on May 29, 1945 in rural Brodhead, the son of Ralph and Gene Delila (Bienemann) Thompson.
Robert enjoyed watching all sports including the Bucks and Packers. He enjoyed taking rides in his Buick cars to Brodhead, Juda and Avon. Robert was a graduate from Beloit Memorial High School in 1963 before serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. He served during the Vietnam War, was wounded and received an honorable discharge and the Purple Heart. Robert worked for over 40 years prior to his retirement as a welder for General Kinematics in Crystal Lake, IL.
Robert is survived by his 3 children, Jennifer Whitt, Robert E. (Stacy) Thompson and Amanda Thompson; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Lavola Ewers, Janet (Roger) Kopp and Kendall (Ruth) Thompson and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Beverly Zampelli, a brother in law, Clarence Ewers and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Pastor Kendall Thompson will officiate. Burial with military honors will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.