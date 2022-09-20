Robert L. Messenger

Beloit, WI - Robert L. "Bob" Messenger, 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
He was born November 6, 1936 in Weston, WV, the son of Carus L. and Ellen L. (Cooper) Messenger. Bob graduated from Lost Creek High School, Lost Creek, WV and served his country in the U.S. Airforce for 4 years. After the service he followed his family to Beloit, WI.
Bob was employed for 43 years as a manager at Kades Motor Parts which became Bumper to Bumper the last 10 years. He loved cars and was in the pit crew for Joe Shear Racing for 14 years. Bob liked to travel, camp and watch sports. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
Survivors include his life partner, Kim Phillips; daughter, Brenda (Tim) Lawver; grandchildren, Corbin Lawver (Ashlan), Hailee (Adam) Mikkelsen and Hannah (Mitch) Miller; great grandchildren, Tenlee Miller, Easton Mikkelsen and a great grandson expected soon; brother, Jim (Lori) Messenger; brother-in-law, Kenneth Steele; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Dot Hannaford, Ann Steele, Linda Messenger and Helen Christiansen; and brother-in-law, Keith Christiansen.
Funeral service for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit with Pastor Darrell Wildes officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Military Rites will be accorded by the VFW Post Mead-Allen 2306.