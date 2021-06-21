Robert L. Hartley

October 27, 1941 - June 18, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Robert Leroy Hartley, 79, of South Beloit, IL, died on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 27, 1941 in La Farge, WI, the son of Ferris and Lucille (McGinnis) Hartley. Bob was a 1960 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. In 1961 he joined the U.S. Navy Airborne Division and flew with the Typhoon Trackers until his discharge in 1964. He married Marilyn Tiritilli on March 10, 1962 at St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit.
Bob worked as a mechanic, a part-time police officer in South Beloit, and Chrysler until 1968 when he joined the Illinois State Police.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Jennifer (Charles) Lynde, Kimberly VanderWall of Rockford, IL, Deborah Hartley of Beloit, WI, Amy Hartley of Janesville, WI, and Holly (Angela Green) Hartley of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Aaron, Zachary, and Joshua Lynde, ZJ and Kolbie VanderWall, Dawson Calvert, Justin Hartley, and Laila and Olivia Mitchell; great grandchildren, Madalynn, Emmalynn, and Boston; sisters, Marlene (Anselmo) Morga, Charlotte (Rich) Kuschel; brother-in-law, Russell (Kay) Tiritilli; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends, Dennis (Jackie) Hayenga.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Roland Hartley, and niece, Kerri Morga.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Rockton American Legion Post #332. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
A memorial in his name will be established at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.