May 8, 1929 - March 3, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Robert L. Conant, 91 of South Beloit, Illinois passed away at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at SunValley East in Beloit, Wi.
He was born on May 8, 1929 in Beloit WI, the son of Roy and Pearl (Williams) Conant. Robert was employed as a truck driver for Frito Lay for many years.
He is survived by his son Dennis (Susan) Conant of Clinton WI; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marion and three children Patrick, Carol and Noreen.
A visitation following COVID guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, https://heartlandhospicefund.org