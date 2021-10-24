Robert L Church

King/Appleton, WI - Robert "Bob" L. Church age 75, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, WI.
Robert "Bob" L. Church was the son of Earl W. and Rosella M. (Krueger) Church and the grandson of Fred I and Afaratha (Abrams) Church and Richard and Marie (Clark) Krueger. He was an enrolled member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation. His 75 Year life span was from August 29, 1946 to October 20, 2021.
Robert was in ROTC all through high school and went into the Army after graduating. He served in the Army from 1965 to 1971 participating in Vietnam as a machinist specialist and he obtained the rank of Specialist 5 (E-5). He was at Cam Ranh Bay Republic of Vietnam from January 1968 to January of 1969. Bob lived at Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, Wisconsin. He enjoyed assisting others even when it meant that he would do without. He liked being outdoors and doing yardwork for others and himself. He enjoyed good food, easily made new friends, and was very good at puzzles. He was not concerned about details but just enjoyed life as it came.
Robert is survived by his daughter Charity (David Sesona) Pike of Nashville, TN, sisters Lorraine Stone of Fairfield Bay, AR and Sandra (Robert) Niemuth of Delavan, WI; brothers Mark (Lucinda) Church from Bowler, WI, and Gregory (Anna Dipasquale) Church of Edgerton, WI. His grandchildren include Joselyn Pike, Lidia Pike, Athena Smith, and Draven Sesona. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his eldest brother Earl R. and sister-in-law Carol Church, his youngest sister Terrie Jo Church and his brother-in-law Samual Stone.
A "Celebration of Life" visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11am-1pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with Military Rites at 1:00pm. In accordance to Rock County phase two guidelines, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community and would like to thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate those in attendance. The Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
