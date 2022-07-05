Robert Kenneth Dodge

Beloit, WI - Robert K. Dodge, 40, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 3, 1981 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kenneth and the late Lori Jo (Wood) Dodge. Rob graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 2000. He was previously employed as a body technician at Budweiser Motors for 20 years. He had an eye for getting the job done perfect and he took pride in his work. He enjoyed boating, working on boats and vehicles and always had a new project ready to tackle. He loved spending time with his girls, while biking, going to the Wilderness waterpark resort and taking them on the boat and jetski. Rob was a devoted family man and treated his friends as family as well. He was always willing to help in any situation.
Survivors include his partner of 21 years Kelly Olson, daughters Natalie and Macie Dodge, father, Kenneth Dodge; brother, Nicholas Dodge all of Beloit, WI; aunts, uncles; nieces, nephew, cousins and many lifelong friends and dog Bruno. He was loved by so many.
Rob was predeceased by his mother Lori Jo Dodge, paternal grandparents Edward and Anna Dodge and maternal grandparents Ronald and Lucille Wood, Uncle Dan Clark, Uncle David Dodge and dog Doc.
A Celebration of Life for Rob will be held on July 23, 2022 from 12-5 at The Moose Club located at 1806 Gale Dr. Beloit, WI 53511. Natalie and Macie’s wish is that all of Rob’s friends can come and share memories of their dad.
