Robert Jackson

May 19, 1923 - November 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Robert N. Jackson, 97, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living.
He was born May 19, 1923 in Woodford, WI, the son of Oscar and Etta (Stewart) Jackson. Bob attended Woodford Schools. He was a WWII Naval veteran serving on the USS Missouri during the Japanese surrender ceremony in 1945. Bob married Jessie V. Keller on June 27, 1948 in Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. She predeceased him on June 16, 2013.
Bob was employed by Mid States, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 2306 and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Survivors include his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Jeanita Mason, Mae Aebly and Hazel Rygh; and one brother, Keith Jackson.
Graveside service for Bob will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Argyle, WI, with Military Rites. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
