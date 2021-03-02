June 13, 1935 - February 23, 2021
Beloit, WI - Robert J. Olson, 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Azura Memory Care.
He was born on June 13, 1935 in Soldier's Grove, WI, the son of Julius and Renette (Severson) Olson. He married Aleeta DeGarmo in 1953 and had three children. He later married Nancy Hamilton on September 23, 1989 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on May 30, 2020.
Robert was employed by Mid-States Concrete as a Plant Manager for 46 years. He enjoyed camping, dancing, and traveling. Robert loved to fish and was a member of the Beloit Eagle's Club Aerie 557. He and Nancy were also members of First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka, FL.
Survivors include his children, Randy Olson of Beloit, WI, Debra George of South Beloit, IL and Michael Olson of Wewahitchka, FL Craig Hamilton of Orlando, FL, Beth Olson of Beloit, WI, Clay (Lisa) Hamilton of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Christopher Olson, Mathew Olson, Madelyn Hamilton, Victoria Markin, Anthony Hamilton, Robyn Sundberg, Brittany Geng and Tyler Geng; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Richard) Nalepka of Brighton, MI, and Janice (Donald) Gustin of Rapid City, SD; brother, John (Mary) Wise of Hermosa, SD; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Jeffery Olson and Larry Hamilton Jr.; brothers, Larry Olson and Orlan Olson; grandsons, Danny Hamilton and Jason Olson.
A memorial service for Robert will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Minister Matthew Sundberg officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Inurnment will be at Kickapoo Cemetery, Soldiers Grove, WI, at a later date.
Online condolences and live stream of service can be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com