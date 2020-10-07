Robert J. Green

August 3, 1947 - October 6, 2020
Beloit, WI- Robert Jerome Green, 73, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 3, 1947 in Austin, TX, the son of Robert M. and Merle Jean (Crooks) Green. Robert was a graduate of Travis High School. He served in the battle of Khen Shan with the U.S. Marine Corp from 1967 until 1971. Robert married Kathryn Bailey on September 28, 1969 in Fresno, CA.
Robert was employed by Puget Sound Naval Shipping Yard as an instructor, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and listening to his records. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Green; daughter, Cynthia (David) Starkey; granddaughter, Megan (Rusty) Hargreves; grandson, Pike Starkey; sister and brother, Elizabeth Green and James Green both of Texas; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital for all the wonderful care given to Robert.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
