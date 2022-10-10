Robert J. Dyer

August 3, 1955 - October 8, 2022 Janesville, WI - Robert J. Dyer, 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 3, 1955 in Galesburg, IL, the son of James and Helen (Schneller) Dyer. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving from February 22,1973 until July 23, 1976. He married Kathleen (Stoltz) Townsend on June 25, 1994 in Beloit, WI.

