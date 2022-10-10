August 3, 1955 - October 8, 2022 Janesville, WI - Robert J. Dyer, 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 3, 1955 in Galesburg, IL, the son of James and Helen (Schneller) Dyer. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving from February 22,1973 until July 23, 1976. He married Kathleen (Stoltz) Townsend on June 25, 1994 in Beloit, WI.
Robert was the owner and operator of B&D Home Improvements, B&D Plumbing and B&D Contracting. He later was employed and retired from the De Long Company as a truck driver. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed detailing cars. He was a stock holder and part owner of the Green Bay Packers, Inc. Robert loved caring for his yard and was known for his pristine lawn.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Dyer; daughters, Evelyn (Bo) Schachtschneider of Beloit, WI, Rebekah (Scott) Glass of Green Lake, WI, and Mary (Josh) Nava of Rio, WI; sister, Anna Allison of Ontario, WI; step son, Michael Townsend Jr. of Rockton, IL; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, William Dyer; sister, Judy Meton and step daughter, Rachel Myers.
Funeral service for Robert will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.