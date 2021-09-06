Robert Herek

June 11, 1948 - August 31, 2021
Beloit, WI - Robert Ambrose Herek, 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
He was born on June 11, 1948 in Waukesha, WI the son of Ambrose and Gertrude (Pezewski) Herek. Robert was a 1966 graduate of Waukesha High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving as a Sergeant in the Vietnam War. Robert married Karen Blue in 1973 in Waukesha, WI.
Robert was formerly employed by Lear Seating in Janesville, WI. He loved gambling and going on road trips with his family. Robert was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Herek of Beloit; children, Tony (Vicky) Herek and Kristen Herek all of Beloit; brother, Rick (Colleen) Herek of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren, Haley (Robert) Kinzel, Bailey Herek, Brady Herek and Jordan Toubl; and great granddaughter, Kynzlee Herek.
Robert was predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary Herek; brother, Don Herek; and brother-in-law, Scott Blue.
There will be no services for Robert. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for Robert at the Memorial Veterans Hospital.
