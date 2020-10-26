October 25, 2020
Beloit, WI - Robert G. Carlson, age 79 of Beloit, Wisconsin, died at home on October 25, 2020 after a long illness.
Bob was born to Otto and Adele Carlson in Chicago, Illinois in 1941. At age four his parents and family moved to Baraga, Michigan. He graduated from Baraga Township High School in 1959 and from Michigan Technological University in 1963 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and later from the University of Wisconsin with an MBA.
Bob and Patricia A. Brafford were united in marriage on June 24, 1966 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, Illinois. Bob was employed by Beloit Corporation for (37) years as a Design Engineer and Engineering Manager. After Beloit Corporation closed, Bob worked for (3) years as Senior Engineering Manager at Metso Paper USA (Valmet), Inc. in Beloit. After retirement from Metso he continued to do consulting and started his own software development company. Bob always enjoyed the challenges of his job which he considered to be one of his hobbies. His work afforded him the opportunity to visit many locations in the world and meet people of different backgrounds and experiences. He always enjoyed the challenge that "Excellence in Engineering" provided.
Bob most deeply valued his family and friends along with woodworking, golf, history, gardening, computer programming, the Midwest, Badger sports and the Packers (he was a stockholder).
Bob is survived by his wife Patricia of Beloit, Wisconsin, a daughter Christina (William) Innis and grandchildren Peter and Julianna Innis of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, sisters Jean Baril of L'Anse, Michigan and Judith Carlson of Baraga, Michigan and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces living in the US and Finland.
Bob was preceded in death by an infant daughter Katherine, his brother James, his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
A family service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Memorials may be given in his name to the First Congregational Church of Beloit or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.