Robert Eugene "Bob" Mosher

February 17, 1934 - April 19, 2023 It is with great love, respect and sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Eugene Mosher Sr. announce his death April 19, 2023. He died peacefully after a long life well lived. They want to acknowledge and express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the professional, nurturing staff at The Village Health and Rehabilitation center in Missoula, MT, the loving caregivers at Home Instead as well as the staff at Providence St. Josephs Assisted Living facility in Polson, MT all of the caregivers made a difference in our lives.

Bob was born at Beloit Memorial Hospital February 17, 1934 to Raymond George Mosher and Pearl Lottie Lamb. Bob’s siblings were Dorothy E. Tamulis and William M. Mosher all who preceded his death. His cousin Donald Lamb of Beloit, like a brother to him, passed away at an early age in his 20’s due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage which shaped Bob’s early outlook toward living each day with respect and love of life.

