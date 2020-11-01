October 11, 1938 - October 29, 2020
Leesburg, FL - Robert E. Kline age 82 of Leesburg, Florida died Thursday October 29, 2020 in his daughter's home in Beloit. He was born October 11, 1938 to the late Theodore and Eleanor (Hicks) Kline in Darlington, WI. He graduated from Craig High School, class of 1956. Bob served in the National Guard for many years. He married Arlene Reed on April 17, 1973 at the Wagon Wheel in Rockton. Bob worked at GM in Janesville for 30 years retiring in 1988. He and Arlene lived in Florida for many years and they managed a few mobile home parks during his retirement. Bob enjoyed live music, a good meal and singing, especially in Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He was survived by three children, Rick (Marie) Kline, Sherri (Steve) Colby and Sam (Doris) Kline; his three step children, Bobby (Dawn) Boos, Kathy Boos and Brian (Cynthia) Boos; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John and his sister, Patricia.
Bob's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 in BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Kline Family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 608-362-2000
www. brianmarkfh.com