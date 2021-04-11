Robert E. Cornell

July 8, 1942 - April 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - On Monday April 5, 2021, Robert {Bob} Cornell, loving husband and father passed away at home at the age of 78.
Robert was born on July 8, 1942 to Robert and Emily {Murphy} Cornell.
Robert grew up in the O'Rourke Children's Center orphanage in Providence Rhode Island. He worked in paint factories until being employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad; painting bridges.
On December 23, 1969 he married Linda {Delderfield} Cornell. Together they had three Children.
Robert moved and settled with his family to Beloit, Wisconsin in mid- 1970's.
Bob could be quite a character and his Irish would come out in his storytelling. He would often embellish stories if he thought he could make them more interesting.
Bob loved to help others. When he was able he helped prepare meals at St. Pauls' Episcopal Church.
Sometimes the children in the Wednesday School Program and neighborhood would call on Bob when they were in trouble.
At times they needed stitches removed or scrapes cleaned up with soothing kind words and this did
earn him the nickname of Father Doctor Bob.
He also enjoyed helping Hands of Faith {Family Promise} when it was St. Pauls' week to participate
in the program.
Bob is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kimberly McMillan-Goodwin, son Robert {Grace} Cornell,
two granddaughters, Emily and Allison, a sister Rose Ann Hereford and dear friends including Mike Benti and Mark Terwilliger along with his St. Pauls' Parish family.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Karen and his sister Carol.
A date for a memorial service is yet to be determined.