Robert E. "Bob" Kietzman

August 2, 1937 - November 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert Edward Kietzman age 85 died Sunday November 20, 2022, in his home. He was born August 2, 1937, to Edward and Gertrude (Dahlke) Kietzman in Chicago, IL. Bob attended St. John's Military Academy. He married Grace Marie Wolter on December 16, 1961. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2021. He was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Bob liked to socialize and was a member of the Brown Swiss Cattle Assoc. He was also an active member of the American Daylily Society and Hibernizing and growing the Daylily's.
He is survived by his two sons, David (Kim) Kietzman and Joel (Missy) Kietzman; his five grandchildren, Samantha, Garrett, Hannah, Rachel and Ava and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Doris.
Bob's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 26, 2022, at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kietzman family or Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of Sympathy may be shared on our website.