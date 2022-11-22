Robert E. "Bob" Kietzman

August 2, 1937 - November 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert Edward Kietzman age 85 died Sunday November 20, 2022, in his home. He was born August 2, 1937, to Edward and Gertrude (Dahlke) Kietzman in Chicago, IL. Bob attended St. John's Military Academy. He married Grace Marie Wolter on December 16, 1961. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2021. He was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Bob liked to socialize and was a member of the Brown Swiss Cattle Assoc. He was also an active member of the American Daylily Society and Hibernizing and growing the Daylily's.

He is survived by his two sons, David (Kim) Kietzman and Joel (Missy) Kietzman; his five grandchildren, Samantha, Garrett, Hannah, Rachel and Ava and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

