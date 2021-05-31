November 18, 1944 - May 28, 2021
Beloit, WI - Robert D. Houck, 76, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sun Valley North Assisted Living.
He was born on November 18, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of Dorothy (Dietzel) and Donald Houck. Bob married Carole Fragen in April of 1967. He received his Bachelor's Degree from UW Whitewater in 1967 and his Master's Degree from UW Madison in 1970.
Bob was employed by the Beloit Public School System as an Art Teacher at Beloit Memorial High School from 1970 until his retirement in 2003. He was an advisor to the yearbook and a baseball coach during his years at BMHS. Bob loved teaching, doing art, reading, sports, and riding his Harley.
Survivors include his wife, Carole; sons, Michael (Bre) Houck, Thomas (Kristin) Houck, James (Anji) Houck, William (Melissa) Houck; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; sisters, Judith (Conley) Burkins, Sally (Steve) Messer; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sun Valley North and Beloit Regional Hospice for all the great care they gave to Bob.
A memorial gathering for family and friends was held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
