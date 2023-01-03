October 27, 1983 - December 30, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert David Luther Caples, 39, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in his home.
He was born on October 27, 1983 in Monroe, WI, the son of Jeffery Robert Caples and Laura Selover.
Robert was a concrete contractor. He loved playing poker machines, riding dirt bikes and four wheeling. Robert enjoyed going up north, fishing, and camping. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking his children to the park, going for walks, and turtle hunting.
Survivors include his father, Jeffery R. Caples; mother and step-father, Laura (Dennis) Borden; brother, Jeffery Caples; fiancé, Megan Plasky; children, Andrew Ball, Zachary Wells, Anthony Ball, Hailie Ball, Riky Caples, and Paetyn Caples; step-daughter, Jazmyne Haberman; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his brother, Rickey Selover; paternal grandparents, Robert (Janet) Caples; grandmother, Shirley Smith; and grandfather, Olin Selover.
A Funeral Service for Robert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.