Robert Caples

October 27, 1983 - December 30, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert David Luther Caples, 39, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in his home.

He was born on October 27, 1983 in Monroe, WI, the son of Jeffery Robert Caples and Laura Selover.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Caples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you