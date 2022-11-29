July 4, 1930 - November 25, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert C. Norder age 92 of Beloit died Friday November 25, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, He was born July 4, 1930, to Clifford and Lucille (Black) Norder in Beloit, WI. Bob attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1948. He married Ramona F. Stowell on Dec. 26, 1949, in Beloit. Bob was employed at Warners, Gilman, Rockford Clutch and White Sunstrand. He enjoyed spending time at the Beloit Senior Center, playing pool, attending Beloit Skycarp games, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his two grandchildren, William D. Behling II of Beloit and Bobbie (Donald) Dettor of Waunakee; four great grandsons: Jacob, Joseph, Jack, and Justin; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ted & Gloria Norder of Janesville.

