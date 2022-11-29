July 4, 1930 - November 25, 2022 Beloit, WI - Robert C. Norder age 92 of Beloit died Friday November 25, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, He was born July 4, 1930, to Clifford and Lucille (Black) Norder in Beloit, WI. Bob attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1948. He married Ramona F. Stowell on Dec. 26, 1949, in Beloit. Bob was employed at Warners, Gilman, Rockford Clutch and White Sunstrand. He enjoyed spending time at the Beloit Senior Center, playing pool, attending Beloit Skycarp games, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his two grandchildren, William D. Behling II of Beloit and Bobbie (Donald) Dettor of Waunakee; four great grandsons: Jacob, Joseph, Jack, and Justin; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ted & Gloria Norder of Janesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, his wife, Ramona and his daughter, Connie Behling.
Bob's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 3, 2022, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.