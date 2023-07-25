Robert C. Crave
Buy Now

November 11, 1927 - July 22, 2023 Waterloo, WI - Robert "Bob" Charles Crave passed away July 22 at the age of 95 at Riverwalk Assisted Living in Waterloo, WI.

Bob was born November 11, 1927 in Beloit, WI, the only son of Charles and Clara Miller Crave. He attended Brother Dutton Grade School and graduated from Beloit High School in 1947.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Crave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recommended for you