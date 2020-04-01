May 2, 1935 - March 23, 2020
Black River Falls, WI -- Robert Bruce Hauger, 84, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at Meadowbrook in Black River Falls. He was born on May 2nd, 1935 to Gaylord and Marguerite (Vanbuskirk) Hauger in Beloit, where he was a long time citizen. He was an avid golfer, musky fisherman, deer hunter, Army Veteran, and a lifetime fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Robert retired in Black River Falls after being an Engineer at Taylor Freezer in Rockton, Illinois.
Robert is survived by his brother, Richard (Judy) Hauger; two sisters, Gayle Johnson and Kate Hansen; three sons: Mark (Lana) Hauger, Neil (Denise) and Mike Hauger; twelve Grandchildren; and 14 Great-Grandchildren with one more any day now. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Marguerite Hauger; sister, Marlene Zei and granddaughter, Heather Hauger.
Celebration of Life services and burial at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls are to be held at a later date that is yet to be determined.
Torgerson's Funeral Home in Black River Falls, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements and services.
