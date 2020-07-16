February 8, 1968 - July 11, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Robert "Bobby" Ciarpaglini, 52, of South Beloit, IL, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his home. He was born February 8, 1968 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert J. and Vicki T. (Boschi) Ciarpaglini. Bobby attended Hononegah High School. Bobby was employed by various places in his lifetime. He enjoyed fishing and as an avid Packer fan, he especially enjoyed watching football. Bobby was a caring son, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Sara Ciarpaglini of Rockton, IL; granddaughter, Nala; his parents, Robert and Vicki Ciarpaglini Sr. of Rockton, IL; sister, Laurie (Mark) Monroe of Roscoe, IL; brother, Tim (Jenna) Ciarpaglini of Beloit, WI; nephews; nieces; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends; and his furry dog friend, Junior. He was predeceased by his grandparents and friend, Ted Shenberger.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Bobby will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Thomas Doyle officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
