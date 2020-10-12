July 21, 1944 - October 6, 2020
Orfordville, WI - Robert "Bob" C. Schmidt, age 76, passed away Tuesday, October 6th 2020 at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah Wisconsin.
He was born on July 21, 1944 in Beloit Wisconsin the son of Christian W. Schmidt and Ruth Mae Schmidt (Horkey).
He was a graduate of Orfordville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Kenneth S. Wells Post #209 and served as a volunteer Fire Fighter during his time in Orfordville, WI.
He is survived by his son Robert Schmidt (Ronda) from first marriage and his daughter from his second marriage Cynthia Schmidt (Chris Cnare); his grandchildren Tony Schmidt and Cheryl Millard (Jared); and his pride and joy great grandson Christian Millard. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, brother-in-law Carl, sister-in-law Alaine and many other beloved family members and friends.
Bob loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family. He enjoyed Brewer's baseball, Packer and Badger football and old westerns. He loved spending time with his friends at Foxy's in Briggsville spinning a tail, making jokes and drinking a few beers.
Bob's celebration of life will be held at Foxy's W8554 Park St, Briggsville WI at 1PM on Sunday, October 11th . In lieu of flowers or memorials donations can be made to the Freedom Honor Flight in his name.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left www.cremationsociety-wi.com.