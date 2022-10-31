Robert Andrew "Bobby/Bob" Schroeder, USMC Col Ret

Bob passed away peacefully at home on Lake Holcomb. He will be missed for his engaging sense of humor and storytelling, his love of family golf gatherings, and his sense of duty to our country, the Marines and our allies. He had a deep understanding of history and an amazing ability to strike up conversations with people around the world. Bob was born in Columbus OH, and after ten years in Marion IN, his family moved to Beloit to be near grandparents in Milton. Graduating from Beloit Memorial High,1973, he played varsity baseball and shared wide receiver duties on the ‘73 undefeated Purple Knights football team, oft-named the best in the state that year. Bob earned his BA (Poli Sci) and JD/MBA from UW-Madison then joined the Marines attending boot camp at Camp LeJeune. JAG legal posts were Okinawa and Camp Pendleton. USMC Active and Reservist duties sent Bob to Haiti, Gulf Wars I/II, UN Forces Kosovo, Bosnia, Kabul, and the US Embassy Baghdad. His many Pentagon years, often housed down the hall from the Secretary of Defense, brought him promotions up to full Colonel. Other positions included private law practice (San Diego and Irvine CA); prosecuting illegal drug operations as Asst US Attorney (Del Rio TX); and WI State Public Defender (Spooner). Bob retired to his beloved Wisconsin on Lake Holcomb where he enjoyed his German shepherds and writing poetry. He would meet with other Vets in person and online to share bird watching, horseback riding and their stories of camaraderie and loss. In December 2021 Bob was overjoyed by the birth of his grandson and namesake, Andrew. Pre-deceased by his parents, Marian Lipke Schroeder, a Milton WI native and R Walter Schroeder, Capt USN Ret, of Milton and Pensacola FL; sister, Laura Robertson; and brother-in-law, Denny Pastor. Survived by his daughter, Katherine Oetken (Austin); grandson, Andrew Oetken; brother Tom Schroeder; sisters, Beth Schraeder and Mona Pastor (Darrell); brother-in-law Fred Robertson; nine nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins in Milton, Janesville, Madison and Milwaukee. Memorial services planned for Spring 2023.
