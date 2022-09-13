Robert A. Brauns
January 5, 1938 - September 11, 2022

Beloit, WI - BRAUNS, Robert A. age 84, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 at Agrace in Janesville after eight months of declining health. His children were at his side. He was loved and respected by many and will be truly missed by those who knew his kind and thoughtful spirit.

