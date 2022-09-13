Robert A. Brauns

Beloit, WI - BRAUNS, Robert A. age 84, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 at Agrace in Janesville after eight months of declining health. His children were at his side. He was loved and respected by many and will be truly missed by those who knew his kind and thoughtful spirit.
Robert "Bob" was born on January 5, 1938 in Milwaukee, son of Hort and Annette (Schaefer) Brauns. He graduated in 1956 from Riverside High School in Milwaukee. He married Arlene Kemnitz, his high school sweetheart, on August 15, 1959 at the Epiphany English Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Bob pursued a study of mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, earning a Master of Science in June 1961. Military service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, included active duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky from 1963-64; he retired in 1968 as First Lieutenant.
After college, Bob and Arlene made their home in the Beloit area. He dedicated his career to the design and development of papermaking machinery at Beloit Corporation in Beloit, later at Beloit Canada in Montreal. As Chief Engineer, Bob was relied upon to make presentations and focus on effective team communication. One area of specialty was machine 'top units', which improved the quality of the paper. With time came opportunities to travel and work on projects in Finland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand and other locations.
Bob had many talents, including woodworking and homebuilding. He developed architectural drawings for his home in Foxhollow and the cottage on Lake Upper Kaubashine. An avid Wisconsin sports fan, he followed of the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and the Badgers. Bob's joy was his time spent with family and friends. He and Arlene were faithful members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Beloit. They supported Cub Scouting and Boy Scouting activities and attended their children's school sporting events in Clinton. Ventures "up north" were special gatherings to fish, build, relax, and catch up with those they loved.
Bob and Arlene celebrated 47 years of married life before her passing in February 2007.
Survived by his brother Gerald; six children: Gregg (Jill), Lynette (Thomas) Johnson, Darrell (Amy), Jeffrey (Jeanne), Christopher (Beth), and Matthew; thirteen grandchildren: Michael; Bradley, Patrick (Hannah), Kevin, and Rebecca Johnson; Joshua and Adam; Lauren and Zachary; Chelsea and Brooke; Nicholas and Jordyn; brother-in-law Donald Gumieny; nephews and niece: Scott and Steven Kemnitz; Dawn (Henry) Whyte, and Quinn (Korrin) Gumieny, and their children Alexandria, Emily, and Henry Whyte, and Fletcher Gumieny; many cousins and friends.
Proceeded in death by his father Hort and mother Annette; wife Arlene; daughter Annette; father-in-law Boyd and mother-in-law Margaret Kemnitz; brother-in-law Alvin and sister-in-law Joan Kemnitz, sister-in-law Karen Gumieny; many aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rock Valley Chapel, 2780 Shopiere Road, Beloit with Pastor Dr. Timothy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 16, 2022 at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit and again on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace Hospice in Janesville. The family was very pleased by the level of care and attention Bob received by their nursing staff.