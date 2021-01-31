September 23, 1944 - January 14, 2021
Berlin, WI - Robert Alan Strom, age 76, of Berlin, formerly from Clinton died peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.
He was born September 23, 1944, in Beloit, WI, the son of Harry and Helen Bower Strom. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, WI. On August 11, 1979, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Susan Kiesling, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan; Susan's children, Scott (Stacey) Milligan and Cori Mitchell; brother, Terry (Pam) Strom; special nephew, Tom (Tanya) Strom and niece, Kate (Lyle) Strom Hiorns; sisters-in-law, Gail (Robert) Hicks and Terry (Duane) Loehrl; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob's Services have been held in Berlin, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit at a later date.
