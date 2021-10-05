Beloit, WI - Rita M. Costa age 96 of Beloit died Saturday October 2, 2021. She was born June 30, 1925 to the late Clifford and Amelia "Emily" (Dickinson) Platt in Fall River, MA. Rita graduated from High School in Massachusetts, class of 1943. During WW II, she served her Country as "Rosie the Riveter". She married Albert Costa on December 14, 1974 in Tiverton, Rhode Island. Rita was a Home and Floral Designer and owned and operated multiple craft stores in the Massachusetts region. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music and shopping, shopping & more shopping!
Rita is survived by her three sons, Bruce Cioni, Jeff (Theresa) Cioni and Tim (Anta) Cioni, all of Beloit; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers and her daughter, Cyndee Johansen.
Rita's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to OLA Parish. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Costa family on our website.